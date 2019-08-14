Affidavit: Nacogdoches man broke into house, stole truck, then threatened law enforcement

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 38-year-old man Tuesday in connection with allegations that he broke into an individual’s home and stole his pickup and debit card and then threatened law enforcement officers.
Bryan Nathan Moore, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a second-degree felony burglary of a habitation charge, a third-degree felony obstruction or retaliation charge, a third-degree harassment of a public servant charge, a state-jail credit or debit card abuse charge, a state-jail felony unauthorized use of a vehicle charge, a Class A misdemeanor driving while intoxicated charge, and a Class B misdemeanor criminal mischief between $100 and $750 charge.
Collectively, his bond amount was set at $54,000.
According to the arrest affidavit, NCSO deputies were dispatched out to the 400 block of Stoddard Drive at about 1:02 Tuesday morning to check out a report of a stolen vehicle.
When the deputies got to the scene, the victim told them that he woke up to his dogs barking. He looked outside and discovered that his pickup was missing, the affidavit stated.
At that point, the NCSO deputies contacted the Nacogdoches Police Department and asked the agency’s officers to be on the lookout for the stolen truck. Sometime later, an NPD officer found the pickup parked at the Taco Bell restaurant on North Street.
After an NCSO deputy arrived and confirmed that it was the stolen truck, the deputy who obtained the arrest warrant and an NPD officer went inside and took Moore into custody. While they were escorting him out of Taco Bell, the NCSO deputy noticed that Moore had poor balance and trouble walking, the affidavit stated.
Later, the law enforcement officers noticed other signs that Moore was intoxicated, the affidavit stated.
According to the affidavit, Moore was put in the back seat of a patrol unit. He then allegedly started kicking the rear passenger door. As a result, the NCSO deputy called for a WRAP to be brought in, so Moore wouldn’t be able to hurt himself or damage the patrol unit.
While the deputy was waiting for the WRAP to be brought to the scene, Moore allegedly threatened the deputy with death and serious bodily injury. He also spat on the deputy, the affidavit stated.
A spit guard was put over Moore’s head, and he was placed in a WARP before he was put back in the rear seat of the patrol unit.
Another NCSO deputy went back out to the home on Stoddard Drive to give the complainant a courtesy transport to where his truck was located. While the deputy was there, he or she learned that Moore entered the home unlawfully and took a credit/debit card that belonged to the victim, the affidavit stated.
Moore’s cell phone was allegedly found in the victim’s home. Later, the stolen credit/debit card was found in Moore’s pants pocket, the affidavit stated.
During a trip to a local hospital for a blood draw, Moore continued to threaten the NCSO deputy with death and serious injury, the affidavit stated. While he was at the hospital, Moore allegedly also threatened hospital staff members and other deputies.
According to the affidavit, Moore admitted to one of the NCSO deputies that he took the victim’s pickup without permission.
When the deputy who obtained the affidavit looked up Moore’s criminal record, he found that the man had previously been convicted for DWI and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
