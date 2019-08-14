Defense begins calling witnesses during Bobby Woods, Jr. trial

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - On Wednesday, the State rested its case in the capital murder trial of an Angelina County man accused of drowning a toddler.
Now attorneys will defend 21-year-old Bobby Woods Jr. Woods is charged with the drowning death of 3-year-old Mason Cuttler.
Defense attorneys called a neighbor to the stand Wednesday, whose testimony implied the toddler may have drowned accidentally.
The neighbor told the jury there were two instances she witnessed Mason being found without adult supervision.
The defense argued to establish that Mason had a history of wandering off.
But right before the state rested, Mason’s great-grandmother told the jury the toddler would never have voluntarily gone into the pond where his body was found in August 2015. The great grandmother said she had convinced Mason that there were snakes in the pond.
A former lieutenant over detectives with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office told the jury that Woods volunteered information during interrogation even after the Miranda rights were warned to Woods.
Wednesday marks the sixth day of the trial. It will resume Thursday morning at the Angelina County Courthouse.
