Diboll looking for elusive district title

Diboll, Texas (KTRE) - The Diboll Lumberjacks football team is looking for a district title. That is something that has not happened since the early 2000s.
The team does have positive stats the past few years. They have gone to the playoffs for four straight seasons and every year the team improves under head coach Blake Morrison.
Last year the team was one win away from winning district bu they lost to Franklin 34-20. This year the same battle looks to take place between the two teams.
“We have about 16-17 starting returners," Morrison said. "When I first came to Diboll we had a bunch of right tackles. Now we have a bunch of skill kids. It is good to have depth.”
Inside Lumberjack Stadium, visiting teams see a sign labeled “Welcome to the Wood Shed”. The team uses that as inspiration for their play on the field.
“When we come we are coming hard this year," running back D’arius McMillion said. "We are coming to fight, win. This year there is no games to be played.”
The season ended last year for Diboll in the Area round of the playoffs when they lost to Cameron Yoe 59-34. This year the team is not focused on surpassing that mark but only the game in front of them.
“They still have a bad taste in their mouth from week 2 of the playoffs," Morrison said. "Everyone has goals. Win the first game. Win district and so on. Our goal is to win the last game. Stay focused do the little things right because at the end of the day you got to play.”
Diboll will open the season at Bridge City on August 30 at 7:30 pm.
