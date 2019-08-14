Lufkin district’s Education Foundation provides first year teachers with gift cards tohelp purchase classroom supplies

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) -Convocation for Lufkin ISD helped welcome a new bunch of teachers to the district.
The district’s Education Foundation provided new teachers with gift cards to help customize and personalize their classrooms ahead of the school year.
Vercie McMullen, the executive director of the Education Foundation said the idea is to grow a teacher's creative foundation from the start.
New teachers also don't have left-over supplies from previous years, so the gift cards help bridge the supply gap.
Shanique Spearman Brooks is a first year PE teacher at Garrett Primary who explained what she purchased for her classroom.
“Little ones they are very visual, so I definitely wanted to create more visuals on my wall and ABC’s and then under there we have pictures of kids running and jumping,” said Spearman Brooks.
The Education Foundation also handles prize patrol, which awards grants to innovative teachers.
Mcmullen said teachers sent 41 applications to the Education Foundation for consideration this year.
She said unfortunately not everyone can be fulfilled, but the foundation will award more than $58, 000 in grants later this school year.
