Salvation Army in Lufkin hosts multicultural day focusing on India

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Food, fun and dancing. The Salvation Army of Lufkin hosted a cultural day to honor India.
Organizers said multiple women who take part in the Women’s Ministry with heritage in India hosted the day. A variety of food, clothing and prayer in multiple languages was celebrated at the event.
Corps Officer Jenifer Phillips with the Salvation Army said it’s important to embrace diversity.
“So the more we know about other cultures, the more that we can appreciate, the more that we can love each other better, the more we can understand one another and I think it’s something that we need even more so today than ever and so that something that we want to embrace here at the Salvation Army,” Phillips said.
Organizers said the event was part of India’s Independence which falls on Thursday.
