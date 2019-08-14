Solar power manufacturing plant brings jobs, innovation to Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The newest manufacturing plant to open shop in Nacogdoches will soon bring new jobs and plenty of innovation to the area.
Solaro Energy manufactures products which are solar-powered. What’s unique about the company is that the president is also the man who invented the items Solaro produces.
“I like to tell people I’m the classic American inventor,” said Dennis Grubb, inventor and president of Solaro Energy. “No education, made it out of high school, went into the military, and I’ve always invented, always created.”
Grubb developed one of the world’s first tubular skylights and one of the world’s first solar powered attic fans, versions of both of which his company now produces. He said a passion for creating renewable energy drives his creativity.
After taking the first steps opening a new location in Nacogdoches, Grubb is anxious to put East Texans to work.
“We’re hiring all sorts of people from this particular area; we’re not bringing anyone from our plant in New Mexico,” Grubb explained. “We’ll have about 15 or 20 [total employees] at this location, and then about 100-plus at the new complex once it’s built.”
The new complex Grubb referred to is a seven-acre manufacturing complex, which should be complete in about 7 or 8 more months, Grubb said.
Solaro Energy is currently located in a facility off of Fredonia and South streets, but the company owns acreage where the seven-acre complex will be built.
