Wednesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Places north of I-20 saw a bit of rain this morning, and that won’t be the last of it! It looks like another round of showers and isolated thundershowers will come through this afternoon mainly firing up over our southern counties like Nacogdoches and Lufkin. Temperatures this afternoon will warm into the to the mid 90 with winds from the NE up to 10 mph. Most of the rain will move out in the overnight hours with temperatures cooling to the mid-70s. Tomorrow dry skies return but temperatures will remain in the mid-90s. Those similar conditions will carry over into Friday as well. For your weekend, expect partly to mostly sunny skies, a nice light breeze from the south, and temperatures in the mid-90s. The start of the next work week will be clear and hot. Afternoon rain chances return for Tuesday.