Better East Texas: Just Keep Livin Foundation providing character, fitness training

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - School is back in session and some parents have, no doubt, already heard the groans from their students about the outlook for the year.
Classroom learning is so important and, no doubt, most teachers work so hard to get the year started off right and establish a culture of learning – some – only to have their bubble burst after a few short days. But hang in there students and teachers.
We also regularly hear about the challenges outside the classroom in schools, which is a connected but different topic. So, with those social challenges that exist, it is great to see a pilot program taking root in one of the major schools in East Texas. That school is Longview High School and program is the Just Keep Livin Program, underwritten by the foundation of the same name founded by Matthew McConaughey.
The great thing about this is that the curriculum focuses on the mental and physical well-being of the participants. Topics such as nutrition, fitness, community service and even gratitude are stressed and practiced in the twice weekly meetings. If you saw any of McConoughey’s commencement speech Live on East Texas Now or covered in our news, you know these are themes he sets as priorities and lives them for himself as well. We have a link on our website to the speech if you’d like to relive it.
It is wise advice for young and old. So thanks to McConaughey and his foundation, hopefully other schools will be able to integrate some of the character training this year that seems to be missing in so many schools these days. We need this for our current students and for generations to come and that will make for a Better East Texas.
