Crockett police arrest registered sex offender living near football stadium

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Crockett Police Department released a statement regarding a registered sex offender who has been arrested.
On Wednesday, August 14, officers arrested Chester Scott Proudfoot, Jr., 64. They charged him with failure to comply with sex offender’s duty to register. He was also charged with tampering with a government record, a third-degree felony.
Police say Proudfoot was registered as living on Sunset Drive, but he had actually never lived at that address. He was actually living in the 100 block of Darius Street about fifty yards from Crockett ISD’s Monte Jack Driskell football stadium.
The government record charges stemmed from providing a false address entry in the Texas Sex Offender Registry documents. Proudfoot was arrested without incident at the Houston County Adult Probation Office when he reported to his probation officer.
