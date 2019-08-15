Crockett police: 38-year-old man sexually assaulted 15-year-old girl twice

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Officers with the Crockett Police Department arrested a 38-year-old man on Aug. 8 in connection with allegations that sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl twice.
Andrae Bacon was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree felony sexual assault of a child. His bond amount was set at $100,000.
According to a press release posted on the Crockett Police Department Facebook page on Thursday, the 15-year-old victim made an outcry about the alleged sexual assaults to Crockett police officers on Aug. 7.
The 16-year-old victim told police that she and Bacon had been sexually involved on two different occasions, the press release stated.
“Victim reported that it was an ongoing relationship, and the victim turned over a cell phone to law enforcement to gather text messages and social media messages for the case,” the press release stated. “Officers found messages/evidence that supported the allegations.”
CPD officers then obtained arrest warrants for sexual assault of a child. Bacon was arrested without incident the next day and taken to the county jail.
‘The investigation is still ongoing,” the press release stated.
According to Texas criminal law, a minor cannot legally give consent to have sex with an adult.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.