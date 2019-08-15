East Texas Ag News: This week’s cattle and hay numbers

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here are the latest numbers for cattle and hay producers.
This is from the east Texas livestock market report in Crockett. It says all weight class averages of feeder steers and heifers ended between eight and ten dollars lower. Certain class averages did end around 15 dollars lower.
Slaughter cows finished two dollars lower and slaughter bulls ended three dollars off. The dip in the numbers is attributed to the fire at a Tyson slaughter plant in Kansas.
The USDA weekly Texas hay report says hay traded mostly steady to five dollars lower. That’s compared to last week.
Movement is picking up with producers making room for their next cuttings. Some parts of the state received at least an inch of moisture throughout the week whereas other parts of the state are going on 50 plus days of no rainfall at all.
