Garret Primary extends school hours for Pre-K four-year old’s thanks to additional funds from state

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) -This year, Garrett Primary will be extending 50 minutes to their day for Pre-K 4-year old’s, which allows them to be released at 3:05 p.m. instead of 2:15 p.m.
Last year, Jessica Weaver had a difficult time picking up her son from school at Garrett Primary due to her work schedule.
But this year, she won’t have that problem thanks to a later release time.
“I get off of work at 3:00 p.m. It’s easier to just get off of work instead of having to schedule someone to come pick them up or waiting until you get off,” said Weaver.
Parent Meshia Coutee also agreed.
“You can pick up all of your kids at one time, you don’t have to go home and get back out you can do it all in one wop,” said Coutee.
The time change was made possible thanks to state funding that will allow physical education and music classes to students according to Kathy Thanisch, the Director of Early Childhood Education for Lufkin ISD.
“For those who work with Pre-K students you just have to know that music and movement is a huge part of a preschooler’s day. Preschoolers learn through music and movement, through play we sing all day long,” said Thanisch.
Providing students with additional social learning skills is something parents said they are thankful for this school year.
“It gets them prepared for years to come,” said Coutee.
“I love that they do music because both of my kids love music and I had that in school, and it was a class that I really enjoyed, and I think that’s awesome that they are getting to do for the smaller kids,” said Weaver.
Garrett Primary will also add additional instructional minutes in the classroom for their developmental centers, literacy centers and writing workshop.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.