John Tyler coach hopes summer camp conditioning will help players outlast opponents

The John Tyler Lions have been getting up and after it all in the name of conditioning, a staple for all camps but something head coach Rickland Holmes is very serious about. "That's what summer's for. We gotta just make sure to keep ‘em where we got ‘em at in the summer, you know,” Holmes said Tuesday. “The conditioning and the lifting that we did during the summer was to get us ready for this. We just gotta make sure we’re maintaining and somewhat build onto it."