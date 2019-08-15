LIVE: We’re kicking off the season with a Red Zone pep rally!

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Another season of high school football season is upon us and we’re kicking off the season with a pep rally!
Join us at 11:45 a.m. Thursday to watch as East Texas teams, bands and cheerleaders help us get into the spirit for another season of football. Watch it live on East Texas Now.
Last year, East Texans also pulled together more than ever before.
The Newton Eagles clinched their fifth state championship, and the community pulled together to throw their support behind the Eagles after the loss of Athletic Director Coach W.T. Johnson, who died following a battle with chronic lung disease. Johnston took over the Newton football program eight years ago and led the team to a 97-15 with two State Championships. This year, the Eagles are looking to make the playoffs again.
In Alto, the Yellowjackets fell to Garrison in the second round of playoffs. Alto suffered another setback following an April 13 tornado left a swath of devastation in its wake. But the team and the city emerged stronger than ever and Yellowjackets players say the tragedy has re-enforced the bonds between the team.
Further north, the John Tyler Lions are putting aside a post season that saw the team fall just short as a regional finalist while going unbeaten in district play. The team trained hard this summer and coaches are hoping the team can go all the way.
The 2018 season saw incredible highs - the Longview Lobos broke an 81-year streak and brought home a state championship title, earning a nod from actor Matthew McConaughey and recognition at the state capitol.
We recapped all of the action on our Red Zone Preview Show on East Texas Now. You can check out recaps from the shows here. We’re looking forward to a great season this year. Join us for the kickoff at 11:45 a.m.
