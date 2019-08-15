Man accused of drowning toddler testifies in Angelina County capital murder trial

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The man accused of leading a toddler to a pond and letting him drown took the stand Thursday in his own defense.
Bobby Woods, Jr., of Lufkin, is charged with capital murder in the 2015 death of 3-year-old Mason Cuttler. Woods took the stand Thursday morning.
The 21 year old testified for almost two hours, telling jurors he loved Mason and still does. Woods said that throughout the day he and girlfriend Billie Jean Cuttler had arguments and the last time he saw Mason was with Billie Jean Cuttler.
Woods also said Mason would often wander off hide under the porch or around the house.
Billie Jean Cuttler is expected to testify today.
Billie Jean Cuttler is expected to testify today.
