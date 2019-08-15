Man arrested after allegedly sending explicit pics to Nacogdoches County child over Snapchat

From the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (News Release) - A New Waverly man has been arrested by the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office for the offense of Indecency with a child. A complaint was made to the sheriff’s office in reference to online pornography of pictures being sent to a child over snapchat.
Sheriff investigators began an investigation into the matter and search warrants were obtained in the case. After several months of an ongoing investigating, the case was sent to the district attorney’s office for review. The Grand jury reviewed the case and a Grand Jury warrant was issued for the suspect arrest in July.
The suspect identified as Dillian Andrew Bernard Scott 26 years of age surrendered to authorities at the Nacogdoches County Jail on August 13, 2019. Bond was set on Scott at $25,000.00 dollars. Scott was booked into jail for Indecency with a Child a 3rd felony charge.