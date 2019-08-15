More cancer treatment needed for SFA assistant Wade Mason

Four ‘Jacks received All-Southland Conference recognition thanks in part to the efforts of Mason and included in that group was sophomore Kevon Harris who turned into one of the team’s key contributors in his second season. Harris averaged 14.5 points per game while shooting 42.6-percent from three-point land giving him an increase of six points per game in addition to a 9.3-percent in long range accuracy from his freshman to sophomore year.During his inaugural season with the ‘Jacks in 2016-17, Mason was a key part in making sure SFA secured a fifth-straight postseason berth. With a veteran backcourt featuring the like of Dallas Cameron - one of only five players in program history who won 100 or more games - SFA again ranked in the top-20 nationally in turnovers forced per game. The 'Jacks were 16th among all NCAA Division I basketball teams in that statistical category, forcing 16.18 turnovers per game.