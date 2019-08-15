Nacogdoches police: Burglary suspect found in creek, arrested

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a burglary suspect after they found him in a creek Thursday morning.
According to a post on the Nacogdoches Police Department’s Facebook page, NPD officers responded to a 911 call about a burglary that had just occurred in the 500 block of Richardson Street at about 11 a.m. Thursday.
The homeowner told the responding officers that when he came home, he found a man inside his residence. Before the NPD officers arrived at the scene, the suspect fled on foot with property belonging to the homeowner.
At that point, Nacogdoches PD officers set up a perimeter. Officers later found the man with stolen property in his possession in a nearby creek.
The suspect was arrested and charged with burglary of a habitation. The Facebook post did not give the suspect’s name.
