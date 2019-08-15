Texas Education Agency releases accountability ratings

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The ratings are in.
Thursday, the Texas Education Agency released its 2019 state accountability ratings. This year, the agency rolled out a new rating system for campuses, using an A-F system.
Schools in East Texas and Deep East Texas most districts fared well, with many earning B ratings. Longview Independent School District scoring 88 and Tyler ISD scoring 85. In Lufkin, the district earned an 89 rating and in Nacogdoches ISD, the district received a 79 rank.
Kilgore and Hallsville fared similarly, earning 80 and 82 ratings respectively.
In Marshall, the district received a 74 and received a “met standard” rating - which the district announced marks the first time in 11 years that no Marshall ISD campus has been rated academically unacceptable or improvement required.
Education Commissioner Mike Morath touted the results statewide, saying parents and educators have been empowered as never before.
“Performance continues to improve in Texas schools because of the tireless effort of Texas teachers, administrators and staff. I am particularly proud of the educators at the 296 high-poverty schools that achieved an A rating this year,” Morath said.
See how your district or campus fared. Search the full database of TEA Accountability Ratings here.
- Alto 78
- Apple Springs 88
- Arp 86
- Athens 84
- Big Sandy (Polk) 83
- Big Sandy (Upshur) 89
- Broaddus 81
- Brookeland 89
- Brownsboro 89
- Bullard 92
- Buna 87
- Canton 90
- Carlisle 80
- Carthage 86
- Center 80
- Centerville 87
- Central Heights 89
- Chapel Hill (Titus) 92
- Chapel Hill (Smith) 85
- Chester 75
- Chireno 88
- Colmesneil 88
- Corrigan-Camden 87
- Crockett 79
- Cumberland Academy 76
- Cushing 91
- Diboll 87
- Douglass 87
- East Texas Charter Schools 100
- Elkhart 90
- Elysian Fields 87
- Etoile 50
- Excelsior 72
- Frankston 89
- Gilmer 89
- Gladewater 83
- Goodrich 79
- Grand Saline 87
- Grapeland 82
- Groveton 89
- Hallsville 82
- Harts Bluff 70
- Hawkins 89
- Hemphill 85
- Henderson 91
- Hudson 89
- Hughes Springs 88
- Huntington 89
- Jacksonville 85
- Jasper 84
- Karnack 80
- Kilgore 80
- Kirbyville 87
- Laneville 81
- Lapoyner 85
- Latexo 85
- Leggett 84
- Leveretts Chapel 89
- Lindale 92
- Linden-Kildare 73
- Livingston 81
- Longview 88
- Lovelady 91
- Lufkin 89
- Malakoff 91
- Marshall 74
- Martinsville 84
- McLeod 90
- Mineola 85
- Mount Enterprise 84
- Mount Pleasant 88
- Mount Vernon 86
- Murchison 69
- Nacogdoches 79
- New Diana 89
- New Summerfield 81
- Onalaska 90
- Ore City 79
- Overton 83
- Palestine 87
- Panola Charter School 86
- Pine Tree 86
- Pineywoods Community Academy 90
- Pittsburg 96
- Queen City 88
- Ranch Academy Not Rated
- Rusk 85
- Sabine 90
- San Augustine 83
- Shelbyville 89
- Slocum 91
- Spring Hill 92
- Spurger 62
- SFASU 96
- Tatum 90
- Tenaha 84
- Timpson 81
- Trinidad 87
- Trinity 65
- Troup 94
- Tyler 85
- Union Grove 92
- Union Hill 83
- UT Tyler University Academy 92
- Van 86
- Warren 83
- Waskom 87
- Wells 90
- West Rusk 77
- West Sabine 78
- White Oak 90
- Whitehouse 91
- Wills Point 82
- Winnsboro 89
- Winona 77
- Woden 89
- Woodville 85
- Yantis 85
- Zavalla 85