Texas Fishing Report

PORT O'CONNOR: Trout and redfish are good at the jetty on live bait. Trout and redfish are fair to good on topwaters and live bait over sand, grass and shell in San Antonio Bay. ROCKPORT: Trout are good on She Pups over sand and grass. Trout are fair over grass while drifting with live shrimp and Gulps. Redfish are good on piggy perch and shrimp around Mud Island and Estes Flats.