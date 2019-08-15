Texas sees average gas price fall 6 cents from last week

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Prices at the pump are down again this week. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.37 — down 6 cents from a week ago, according to AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
The price is 27 cents below the current national average and 24 cents below the average a year ago.
Drivers in Longview are paying about $2.35 per gallon, while Tyler drivers are paying an average of $2.30.
Domestic gasoline stocks built by a surprising 4.4 million barrels, according to the Energy Information Administration’s latest data. Contributing to the build was at least 1.2 million barrels per day of imports at U.S. ports.
With the large bump, stocks now sit at levels not seen since the end of March.
“Most Texans are saving nearly a quarter or more per gallon at the pump compared to this same time last year,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “Gasoline supplies continue to increase and are now at levels not seen in five months, forcing prices lower.”
The latest weekly declines continue to position the South and Southeast as the region with the cheapest gas, with 7 of the 10 least expensive averages in the country: Louisiana ($2.26), Mississippi ($2.27), South Carolina ($2.29), Alabama ($2.30), Arkansas ($2.31), Oklahoma ($2.34) and Texas ($2.37).
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland and Odessa are paying the most on average at $2.59, while drivers in McAllen are paying the least at $2.19 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.64, which is four cents less than this day last week and 21 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
Click here for more information on gas prices across Texas.
