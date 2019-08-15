Workforce Solutions of Deep East Texas prepares for Mega Job Fair

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - If you’re looking a new job, brush up your resumé now. A job fair will bring recruiters from many different fields to Angelina County.
The "Mega Job Fest" hiring event will connect job seekers with industry-specific work experience or training with employers in those industries.
Manufacturing, healthcare, technology and more will be represented.
Organizers say events like this help cut out the difficulty of getting your foot in the door.
"It's tough finding jobs and where to look is probably for your job seeker. But, for the employer, now that there's a smaller number of job seekers that are out there. So, this gives them an opportunity to bring all those people who are looking for jobs into one central location so we can match those job seekers with employers, so that we can find a job for that job seeker, but also something good for that industry,” said Mark Durand, Executive Director of Workforce Solutions of Deep East Texas.
The “Mega Job Fest” hiring event kicks off 10 o’clock on August 15 and runs until 2 o’clock at the Garrison Convention Center.
Bring your resume -- if you don’t end up applying for a job, you may also get resume-building tips from experts.
