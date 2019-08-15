Workforce Solutions of Deep East Texas prepares for Mega Job Fair

"It's tough finding jobs and where to look is probably for your job seeker. But, for the employer, now that there's a smaller number of job seekers that are out there. So, this gives them an opportunity to bring all those people who are looking for jobs into one central location so we can match those job seekers with employers, so that we can find a job for that job seeker, but also something good for that industry,” said Mark Durand, Executive Director of Workforce Solutions of Deep East Texas.