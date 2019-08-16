Brandon Elementary School show improvements on state accountability ratings and distinctions for 2018-2019

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) -Brandon Elementary School showed the most improvement in the Lufkin School District in distinctions by going from a 74 to an 87.
“We grew in all of the areas and of the six distinctions that an elementary school can get for progress we achieved 6 out of 6 which is very, very impressive and i’ll be the first to say it that is hard to do," said Brandon Elementary School Principal, Mark Keith.
Lufkin ISD Superintendent Lynn Torres was also impressed with their improvements due to the distinctions playing a very important role in school performance.
“They are a true accurate measure of how you’re doing based upon in compared to campuses that are like you, so each school and campus will have 40 different schools that are comparable to. Comparable in size, in demographics, in poverty,” said Torres.
Keith explained how they were able to make progress.
“We are a data driven campus, when we do certain assessments throughout the school year, we analyze that data, the teachers look at it individually and they analyze on their own as well and then we adjust our instruction to build up those needs that we have to have,” said Keith.
Keith credits his administration and teachers for all their hard work in having a successful school year.
“The teachers on this campus are just brilliant. I’ve been in education for the 16th year now starting this year and I have never been around more hardworking group of individuals with the same ideology of we are going to do what’s best for the kids no matter what,” said Keith.
Nacogdoches School District also showed improvement by 8 points.
They received a 79 on their school accountability ratings and earned distinctions.
