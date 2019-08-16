Closing arguments underway in Angelina County capital murder trial

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Closing arguments got underway Friday morning in the capital murder trial of Bobby Woods, Jr.
Woods is accused of drowning his three-year-old nephew back in 2015. He initially confessed pushing 3-year-old Mason Cuttler into a pond on the family’s property, and then turning his back and letting the boy drown.
Prosecutor Ken dies argued Friday that Woods was not in custody when he freely and voluntarily gave statements to investigators and that Woods did not argue with them during the early stages of the investigation.
State argued that law enforcement was persistence to elicit the truth out of woods.
On Thursday, Woods told jurors his confession was a lie and that he was intimidated by authorities who were questioning him. He also testified he waived his Miranda Rights because he thought having an attorney was for guilty people.
Woods said he wanted to explain himself and his innocence in this case and for that reason he talked to authorities.
Last month, a judge denied Woods’ motion to keep that confession out of evidence.
If convicted, Woods would be sentenced to life without parole.
Mason’s aunt, Billie Jean Cuttler, was also charged with capital murder in Mason’s death. She was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree felony conspiracy to commit murder, according to Angelina County District Attorney Joe Martin.
Cuttler’s plea included agreeing to testify in Woods’ trial if called to the stand. Neither the defense nor the prosecution called Cuttler as a witness.
Cuttler also agreed to waive any further appeals in regard to her competency and in her criminal case.
RELATED:
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.