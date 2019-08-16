DPS: 4 people injured in 2-vehicle wreck on US 96 near Buna

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Four people suffered injuries in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred on U.S. Highway 96 near Buna in Jasper County Friday morning.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the two-vehicle crash at about 11:15 a.m. Friday. The intersection occurred near the intersection of U.S. 96 and Business 96.
The preliminary crash report shows that LeRoy Arnealine, 45, of Houston, was driving a Ford F-150 pickup north on U.S. 96. At the same time, Kimberly Davis, 37, of Buna, was driving a 2008 Saturn passenger vehicle on Business 96.
Davis failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign and pulled into the path of the Ford, the press release stated.
“The driver of the Ford could not avoid colliding with the Saturn,” the press release stated.
Davis and two passengers from her vehicle were taken by ambulance to a local hospital. According to the press release, their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
A medical helicopter transported the fourth passenger in the Saturn, a 16-year-old boy from Buna, to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Armealine was not injured in the crash, the press release stated.
All northbound and southbound lanes on U.S. 96 were closed for about 30 minutes, but they have since reopened.
The wreck is still under investigation.
