East Texas Ag News: Tips on weaning calves

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good weaning programs are something cattle producers need to have in place.
These can help minimize stress on calves and prepare them to perform as stockers, feeders and replacement heifers.
County extension agents in Overton say fence line weaning is one option that works well. That’s because cows and calves can see and hear each other, helping to reduce stress.
Agents add that a key to successful fence line weaning is to separate the cows and calves with as little excitement as possible.
An ideal weaning pasture is between five and 30 acres, with good shade along the fence line, and a good water source within a few hundred yards.
