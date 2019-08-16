FM 2390 in San Augustine County is now open again after propane truck rollover

By Gary Bass | August 16, 2019 at 11:41 AM CDT - Updated August 16 at 4:49 PM

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, TEXAS (KTRE) - Traffic was delayed after a propane truck overturned on a San Augustine County road.

The incident occurred about 11:30 a.m. Friday on FM 2390, according to Rhonda Oaks Texas Department of Transportation.

As of 4:45 p.m. Friday, the road had re-opened. Crews are on scene and cleanup efforts are ongoing.

A propane truck has overturned on FM 2390 in San Augustine County, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. (Source: Ryan Ordmandy, KTRE)
“Motorists should prepare for delays or choose alternate routes,” Oaks said.

Access to the immediate area is currently blocked. KTRE has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

