Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: A beautiful but hot Friday in store for East Texas. Highs today will reach into the upper 90s but heat indices will make it feel more like 100-105 degrees. A few isolated showers possible in Deep East Texas, otherwise the rest of the area will stay dry. Hot and partly to mostly sunny over the weekend with morning lows in the muggy middle to upper 70s and afternoon highs in the upper 90s. Scattered showers and thundershowers will be possible mainly south of I-20 Saturday and Sunday which will help with those hot temperatures if you’re lucky enough to get a shower or two. Unfortunately, not everyone will see the rain. Mostly sunny skies return for your Monday with very isolated spotty showers possible. Tuesday is looking to be a bit drier than the rest of the 7 Day forecast. Thankfully spotty showers return to East Texas on Wednesday and look to stick around through at least next Friday.