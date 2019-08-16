Nacogdoches ISD police kick school year off with first responders breakfast

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches Independent School District police held a breakfast for first responders to not only to provide recognition for their own department, but also to first responders in the region.
Sandra Murray, police chief of Nacogdoches ISD, said the breakfast was an opportunity to renew relationships with the officers they work with on a daily basis.
“So, we’re not there for the sole purpose of arresting people; that is not our purpose. That is what we have to do, unfortunately,” said Murray. “But our main goal is to ensure that every student has a chance for a bright future."
Nacogdoches County Judge Greg Sowell recalled the year 1994, when the Nacogdoches ISD police began protecting schools. Aside from the chief, he was the second to be hired.
“There were three of us. We didn’t have any cars,” Sowell said. “We didn’t have any badges. We just had the want-to."
Ahead of the game, the judge recalled. And a good thing; five years later, the shooting at Columbine High School happened.
“And I realized then that education in the United States had lost its innocence and this unfortunately was going to be something that we were going to have to watch out for from now on. And we did," Sowell said.
The district’s police force has responded to close calls in Nacogdoches. Today, they’re a department of 11, but much stronger thanks to the support from every first responder in the city and county.
“You can see all the agencies having a cohesiveness and working together. We want to prevent students from going down a wrong path," said Murray.
Building a rapport with students is what Colton Murray is looking forward to as he transitions from being a sheriff’s deputy to NISD’S newest officer.
“If you can reach children and young adults before they get established in certain ways I think that’s the best way to establish a better community for tomorrow," Colton said.
The future is on the mind of Representative Travis Clardy; he supported sweeping legislation aimed at preventing mass tragedies.
First responders attended a morning breakfast, but the gathering serves a much wider purpose. It reinforces of relationships essential for the protection of NISD schools.
The first day of school for Nacogdoches ISD is Monday, Aug. 19. The department is reminding parents, teachers, and student drivers to watch for school zones and children walking.
