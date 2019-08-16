2 people taken to hospital after 2-vehicle wreck involving a Center ISD bus

CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a pickup collided with a Center ISD school bus on San Augustine Street on Wednesday.
According to the Center Police Department, when emergency personnel arrived at the scene, the school bus was in the westbound lane, and a black Chevrolet Colorado pickup was in the same lane facing the bus.
At about 4:02 p.m. Wednesday, Linda Douda, 74, was driving a Center ISD school bus west on San Augustine Street when she came to the Hurst Street intersection. A story on the Shelby County Today website stated that at the time of the wreck, it was raining.
Latreaser Cartwright, 54, of Center, was driving east through the Hurst Street intersection when she lost control of her pickup as it hydroplaned the right side of her Colorado struck the front center of the bus, according to the Center Police Department.
A 40-year-old woman and two students, a 11-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, were also on the school bus. An ambulance to Cartwright to Nacogdoches Medical Center’s -Shelby Emergency Department for treatment of her injuries.
The 11-year-old boy was also taken by ambulance as a precautionary measure.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.