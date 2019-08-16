Spicy Mexican shrimp cocktail by Bear Creek Smokehouse

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Robbie Shoults with Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall is sharing a second version of Mexican Shrimp Cocktail!
Here’s the first he shared: Mexican Shrimp Cocktail, v. 1
And now he’s sharing a different version, with a V-8 twist!
Spicy Mexican shrimp cocktail v. 2
Ingredients
2 pounds cooked shrimp
2 fifteen-ounce cans petite diced tomatoes
juice of 2 fresh limes
1 small purple onion, chopped
3 jalapenos, chopped
2 large avocados, chunked
2 cloves of garlic, minced
1 cup spicy V-8
2 teaspoons cajun seasoning
10 dashes of hot sauce
Method:
Combine all of the above in a large dish, and chill before serving. Great served with tortilla chips or on crackers. Enjoy!
