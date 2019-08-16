Texas Tech announces enhancements to Raider Alley

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics
LUBBOCK, Texas – The 2019 Red Raider Football season will bring a list of noticeable enhancements to the game day experience for Texas Tech fans, but none will be more obvious than the newly reconfigured Raider Alley presented by Bud Light benefiting the Red Raider Club.
The new Raider Alley location will be in Texas Tech's historical engineering key, serving as the center for all pregame and tailgating excitement in the heart of campus.
"We are constantly looking to improve our Red Raider Football gameday experience for our fans," Senior Associate Athletics Director for External Relations Robert Giovannetti said. "The evolution and enhancements to Raider Alley will provide a unique experience for fans of all ages. Our mission when developing this area is to create a fan experience for all and is the pulse of Red Raider Football gameday."
Fans visiting Raider Alley starting with the Aug. 31 season opener versus Montana State will be treated to:
Raider Alley festivities will begin 4 hours prior to kickoff
Free pregame concerts featuring:
Aug. 31 - Hogg Maulies
Sept. 7 – William Clark Green
Oct. 5 – Grant Gilbert
Variety food and beverage options available
Pregame pep rally featuring the National Champion Texas Tech Spirit Squad, Goin' Band from Raiderland and Raider Red (approximately 45 minutes prior to kickoff)
Family friendly tailgate games
The best fan experience in the country
Texas Tech fans will also have the opportunity to experience the new and improved Raider Alley by purchasing season-long and game-by-game tailgate packages along the Engineering Key designated area through our official tailgate provider, Tailgate Express. Tailgate Express offers fans a full-service experience that can accommodate tailgate party sizes of five to 2,000.
"This will truly be the most diverse and unique tailgate atmosphere in the country," Tailgate Express CEO and Owner John English said. "Our tailgate options will consist of packages varying from the fan being able to reserve a space and bring their own supplies at Smoker Island, to an all-inclusive, turn-key tailgate experience along the picturesque grass of the Engineering Key."
Red Raider fans can reserve their tailgate space by visiting this link or calling 806-789-7085.
Raider Alley is free for all fans and no game ticket is required to enjoy all the festivities. All activities and timelines are subject to change.