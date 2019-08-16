WEBXTRA: Palestine’s Museum for East Texas Culture has sports memorabilia

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) -The Museum for East Texas Culture in Palestine has three areas that are dedicated to sports memorabilia.
It all belonged to former Bascom Bentlley, a former district judge.
The three sports memorabilia exhibits are dedicated to high school football, college football, and professional sports. The high school memorabilia collection boats more than 400 football helmets.
The museum is in the historic old Palestine High School and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
