Crockett golfer one of final four competitors left in U.S. Golf Amateurs Championship

PINEHURST, North Carolina (KTRE) - A former standout golfer at Crockett High School is one of four golfers left contending for the 119th U.S.G.A. U.S. Amateur Championship at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club.
William Holcumb V advanced to the semifinals after defeating Karl Vilips 4-and-3 in the match play format after Vilips bogeyed six of his first nine holes.
“On the front nine, I kind of felt the momentum going,” said Holcomb who was introduced to the game by his sister, Ann, who played at Stephen F. Austin University. “On [No. 9] I hit the best shot of the championship. I was so locked in.”
On Saturday Holcomb will face John Augenstein, 21, of Owensboro, Ky., the highest remaining player in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.
“If things are going bad, I have to lie to myself. I tell myself, I’m fine, I’m the best driver of the golf ball. When you’re in competition, there’s no time to think negative. If you do, you’re going to fulfill that prophecy. That positivity is the only way I’m going to get through a week like this.” – William Holcomb V, on what he learned from playing the 2019 North and South Amateur at Pinehurst
Quotes taken from USGA story by Michael Trostel, senior content producer for the USGA.
The semifinal round will start at 2:15 p.m. EDT on Saturday, and televised on Fox from 3-6 p.m. The winners advance to Sunday’s 36-hole championship match, which will be played over Course No. 4 and Course No. 2, with the morning round starting at 9 a.m.
