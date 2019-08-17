List of places participating in Clear the Shelters

By KLTV Digital Media Staff | August 17, 2019 at 10:52 AM CDT - Updated August 17 at 11:46 AM

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Animal shelters across East Texas are participating in the nationwide adoption event known as Clear the Shelters.

There are several places where you can go to adopt a furry friend.

Tyler:

Smith County Animal Shelter

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

322 E Ferguson St.

SPCA of East Texas

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

4517 Old Bullard Road

Nicholas Pet Haven at Classic Toyota

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

1717 West Southwest Loop 323

Waived adoption fees for approved applicants

Longview:

Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

303 H.G. Mosley Pkwy

Waived adoption fees

Henderson:

Henderson Animal Center

8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

1201 Highland Dr

Mineola:

10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

657 County Road 2840

Lufkin:

Kurth Memorial Adoption Center

10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

1901 Hill Street

Tool:

Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

10200 CR 2403

