List of places participating in Clear the Shelters

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Animal shelters across East Texas are participating in the nationwide adoption event known as Clear the Shelters.
There are several places where you can go to adopt a furry friend.
Tyler:
Smith County Animal Shelter
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
322 E Ferguson St.
SPCA of East Texas
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
4517 Old Bullard Road
Nicholas Pet Haven at Classic Toyota
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
1717 West Southwest Loop 323
Waived adoption fees for approved applicants
Longview:
Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
303 H.G. Mosley Pkwy
Waived adoption fees
Henderson:
Henderson Animal Center
8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
1201 Highland Dr
Mineola:
10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
657 County Road 2840
Lufkin:
Kurth Memorial Adoption Center
10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
1901 Hill Street
Tool:
Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
10200 CR 2403