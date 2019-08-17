Lufkin ISD hosting seminar for student athletes interested in college sports

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin ISD athletic office is hosting their third annual Student Athlete Seminar in hopes to answer parents’ questions for their children who are interested in playing college athletics.
The event will put an emphasis on collegiate information that both students and parents need to know before they get to their senior year.
Athletic Director Todd Quick said the event is for anyone in the high school but it best benefits freshman because it gets a head start on important classroom information. The event will take place at the Lufkin High School Gold gym on Monday August 19 at 6:30 p.m.
