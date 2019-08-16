Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... We will continue to see Hot and Humid conditions throughout the next several days across all of East Texas. Just a few showers and/or thundershowers will be possible through the middle part of next week, then we anticipate an increase in tropical moisture late next week that will increase the rain chances over southern and even northern areas for Thursday and Friday. Prior to this time, we are likely to see high temperatures in the middle to upper 90s with lows remaining in the middle 70s. Late next week, temperatures are expected to cool just a bit as more clouds/rain is possible. The wind is likely to remain out of the south to southeast through mid-week then more of an easterly wind Thursday and Friday. Have a great weekend and continue to pray for some rain.