Saturday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Scattered showers will continue to be possible during the afternoon hours today and tomorrow. Enjoy the rain if you can get it, otherwise, the remainder of East Texas is looking to stay hot and dry for the rest of the weekend. Temperatures will start off in the muggy middle to upper 70s for your Sunday morning and will quickly heat up into the upper 90s during the afternoon. Due to excessive heat index values, it will feel more like 105-110 degrees tomorrow so a Heat Index will remain in effect until tomorrow evening. Morning lows in the middle to upper 70s to remain through the next 7 days, and afternoon highs over the first half of the workweek will flirt with the 100-degree mark yet again with only isolated showers a possibility. Thankfully, better chances of scattered showers for East Texas start later in the day on Wednesday meaning average highs should stay in the middle 90s through at least Saturday.