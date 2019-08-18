Arrest made in death of man in Angelina County

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office said a person has been arrested in the case of a man found dead in his vehicle.
According to the sheriff’s office, at approximately 4:50 a.m. this morning, an arrest was made in reference to the deceased person that was found on Guy York Rd.
At approximately 7:15 a.m. Saturday, investigators were called to Guy York Rd in Angelina County in reference to a deceased person in a vehicle. The sheriff’s office said investigators, patrol, and their crime scene unit processed the crime scene, spoke with numerous witnesses and identified the victim as Joseph Williams.
During the investigation, it was found the death possibly occurred at a residence within the city of Huntington. Chief Epperly was advised and joined the investigation.
The sheriff’s office said after approximately 23 hours from the discovery of the victim, an arrest warrant was issued for 28-year-old Mykel Whitehead for the homicide of Joseph Williams.
Information gathered during the investigation lead officers to believe Whitehead was located at a hotel in Nacogdoches. Nacogdoches PD was notified and took Whitehead into custody without incident.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.