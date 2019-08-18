Stabbing in Tyler County leaves one dead, man arrested

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - One man is dead and another is in jail after a stabbing in Tyler County Saturday.
According to the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 8 p.m. Saturday, Tyler County deputies responded to a residence in the Spurger area in reference to stabbing.
Deputies were advised the victim, identified by the caller as Ernest Sims, was being transported to the hospital by personal vehicle. The caller advised it was unknown if the actor, Robert Sims, 19, of Spurger, the victim’s grandson, was still on scene.
The sheriff’s office said deputies arrived and secured the scene, locating Robert Sims at a nearby residence. Sims was detained pending the investigation and appeared to deputies to be under the influence of alcohol.
Investigators responded to the scene and spoke with witnesses. The sheriff’s office said it was determined Robert Sims had left the residence after being in a physical altercation with his brother, which their grandfather intervened. Robert Sims returned to the residence a short time later and attacked his grandfather with a knife.
The sheriff’s office said Ernest Sims suffered multiple stab wounds to his upper torso and neck and was in critical condition upon arrival at the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
The sheriff’s office said Robert Sims was placed under arrest and charged with 1st degree murder. He is currently in the Tyler County Jail with a bond set at $200,000 by Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jim Moore.
