Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: A Heat Advisory has been extended through 7PM Monday as afternoon highs will heat back up into the middle to upper 90s meaning heat indices will likely make it feel closer to 105-110 degrees. Rain chances are to remain pretty slim through Wednesday due to higher pressure building back over East Texas, meaning warm starts to the morning in the upper 70s and afternoon highs reaching near 100 degrees with plenty of sunshine for the first half of the workweek. As the high pressure starts to move out of our area starting on Wednesday, we’ll begin to see a bit more cloud cover over East Texas and a better chance of afternoon scattered showers. Due to better rain chances and partly cloudy skies, average afternoon highs should stay closer to the middle 90s starting on Thursday and lasting through the weekend. Cross your fingers and do your best rain dance, because the August heat is still in full force for East Texas.