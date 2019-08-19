East Texas Ag News: Tips on summertime watering

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - During the summer, many homeowners ask how much they need to water their yard.
Agrilife Extension irrigation engineers in College Station say each year is a little different.
This year, less than 5 percent of the state is experiencing a drought because many parts of the state received more rainfall than usual. Except for West Texas -- many yards have not needed much watering.
Years like this are the best time to conserve water by only irrigating when needed.
