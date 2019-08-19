Former pool store owner agrees to one-year probation, then dismissal of charges

"We have helped numerous people with open contracts that were left unattended by the Pool Store. We have also taken on elderly customers that were never mentioned by Rory. Money was taken from the customer and no product was delivered. All the vehicles were owned by the bank. Caribbean Blue bought those from the bank. No customers had contracts with Caribbean Blue. The paper is not a legal document. There is not a header and it has not been notarized or filed in the county. All contracts and customers that contacted Caribbean Blue with projects opened or that didn't receive a service, product or above ground pool have all been helped. The debt from Rory not paying his subcontractors was not part of Caribbean Blue and is not any subcontractor that we have or will use. We helped people that have been hurt and left unfinished because it is something that needed to happen. Helping others is the right thing to do. We strive for good word of mouth and doing the right thing is rewarding as a business professional."