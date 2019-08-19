Lufkin police: Armed man robbed Whataburger on Timberland Drive

From the Lufkin Police Department
LUFKIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - North Timberland Whataburger was robbed early this morning. At 3 a.m., we received a call of a robbery that had just occurred in which the suspect fled on foot.
The suspect entered the restaurant, leaned over the counter and slid the worker a note that stated “Don’t make me kill you. Listen. Open up the cash register. Give me all the cash. I swear I will blow your (expletive) brains out if you try any slick (expletive). Try me.” He displayed a black pistol in his waist band and followed the worker behind the counter. He then got money from both register before fleeing on foot toward the rear of the building.
He is described as a black male wearing a light brown cap, black dew rag over his face, long-sleeve camo T-shirt with a sleeveless black sports jersey with a “3” on the back and dark slacks. He had been carrying a small, black bag with a rope handle.
This is an active investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.