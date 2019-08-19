Lufkin police: Armed man robbed Whataburger on Timberland Drive

The suspect entered the restaurant, leaned over the counter and slid the worker a note that stated “Don’t make me kill you. Listen. Open up the cash register. Give me all the cash. I swear I will blow your (expletive) brains out if you try any slick (expletive). Try me.” He displayed a black pistol in his waist band and followed the worker behind the counter. He then got money from both register before fleeing on foot toward the rear of the building.