Lufkin police investigating vehicle burglaries at apartment complex

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police said they are investigating multiple vehicle burglaries that occurred over the weekend at an apartment complex.
According to police, the burglaries happened at the Shadow Creek apartment complex between late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
Police said all the vehicles had windows broken out and some had items stolen out of them. Two shotguns were among the items taken from one of the vehicles.
They said this is an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to call us at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.
