Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We have a heat advisory out for today until tomorrow at 7 PM. Temperatures outside will be feeling close to 105-110 degrees. Be sure if you are spending time outside that you are drinking lots of water and taking plenty of breaks in the shade. Today temperatures will read in the upper 90s with a few spots having potential to hit that triple-digit mark. Deep East Texas has a small chance that they could see a few light showers this afternoon and evening. Tomorrow will be a similar day with lots of sunshine and a heat advisory. We will keep dry skies and hot temperatures for Wednesday as well. Rain chances come around for Thursday and will stick around through the rest of the workweek and into the weekend. It looks like the best chance to see rain is going to be on Saturday. We could continue to see a few showers spill into Sunday but we will also notice a slight drop in our temperatures, into the mid-90s.