Nacogdoches police: Homeowner with gun scared off armed burglary suspects

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches man used a gun to scare off two armed men who allegedly forced their way into his home on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd early Monday morning.
According to a press release, officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department responded to a report of a home invasion in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at about 5:36 a.m. Monday morning.
One of the home’s residents told police that two men forced entry into their residence. The homeowner told authorities that one of the suspects was armed with a pistol.
“The homeowner further advised that he shot at one of the suspects, and both suspects ran out of his house,” the press release stated. “The suspects were not on scene when officers arrived.”
NPD’s Criminal Investigation Division responded to that location and started processing the crime scene.
According to the press release, NPD officers later went to a local hospital after they learned that a person was being treated for a gunshot wound to the arm. Sgt. Brett Ayres, a spokesman for the Nacogdoches Police Department, confirmed that the man with the gunshot wound is considered a person of interest in the alleged burglary.
No charges have been filed at this time, Ayres said.
“Detectives are still actively investigating the incident, and more information will be released as it becomes available,” the press release stated.
