Nacogdoches police: Someone in vehicle shot at person walking near Oak Hill Plaza
By Gary Bass | August 19, 2019 at 1:23 PM CDT - Updated August 19 at 1:23 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department is investigating a report that someone fired a gun in the direction of a person that was walking near the Oak Hill Plaza apartment complex early Monday morning.

According to the Nacogdoches PD media report, NPD officers went to check out a report that gunshots had been heard in the vicinity of the Oak Hill Plaza apartment complex at about 12:55 a.m. Monday.

Through further investigation, the officers learned that someone had fired a gun in the direction of a person walking along Looneyville Road north of the apartment complex.

