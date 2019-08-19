Shelby County Sheriff’s Office: Fugitive found in possession of meth, Ecstasy, Xanax

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) -Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office acted on a tip and found a wanted fugitive at a home off of County Road 2703 last week. The man was allegedly found with 135 grams of methamphetamine, Ecstasy, and Xanax on his person.
Christopher Askew, 34, of Shelbyville, was arrested and charged with first-degree felony manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, second-degree felony manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, state-jail felony manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, and a parole violation.
According to a press release that was posted Monday, deputies received a tip about a fugitive and went to a home off of CR 2703 in Shelbyville on Aug. 15. Earlier in the week, SCSO deputies went to the residence, and one person ran out through the back of the house, and another person was arrested on outstanding warrants.
When the deputies got to the home, they entered with the homeowner’s permission. Once they were inside, they recognized Askew, who was wanted by the Board of Pardons and Paroles in Marshall.
After it appeared as though he was trying to go to another part of the home, Askew was arrested, the press release stated.
The deputies allegedly found Askew holding a bottle with a crystal-like substance that later field-tested positive as meth. When the SCSO deputies searched Askew for weapons, they also found additional bags of the crystal-like substance that also tested positive as meth, baggies, and pills in two unmarked containers, the press release stated.
“A set of scales along with the baggies were taken as evidence as well,” the press release stated. “These items indicate Askew was packaging the substance into smaller portions to distribute.”
The total weight of the meth found in Askew’s possession came to 135.3 grams, according to the press release. The pills were identified as Ecstasy (MDMA) and Alprozolam (Xanax).
Pct. 3 Constable Roy Cheatwood assisted the SCSO deputies at the scene.
