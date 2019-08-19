Statue honoring Lufkin Little League and junior league on display at Pitser Garrison Convention Center

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - To honor the hard work and accomplishments of The Thundering 13 winning the 2017 U.S. Little League Championship and the Fierce 14 winning the 2018 Junior U.S. Championship, the Lufkin Landscape Taskforce has created a statue in their honor.
“It’s been a long work in progress, the men and women of the Lufkin Landscape Task Force has just put a ton of work and job of passion for them and it was all because the community just fell in love with those boys and what they were able to do with us and those exciting games that they gave us to watch,” said Jason Arnold, Assistant City Manager of Lufkin Jason Arnold.
The statue is located in the Plaza between the Museum of East Texas and Pitser Garrison Convention Center, which Arnold said is a perfect location.
“They wanted more so than anything to just brag about those boys to anyone that came to town whether it be for conference or any other kind of training that we are doing at the convention center, but they just wanted to make sure that it was visible and very easy to find,” said Arnold.
Arnold said requests for statues are becoming popular and it is a great way for the city to show their support.
“We have a place that people are very proud to call home and they are very proud and so whenever they feel that somebody is worthy of that honor, they know that they can approach the city and see what is best for that particular project,” said Arnold.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will also be scheduled to honor the teams and statue.
